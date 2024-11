« Je vis mon rêve » : après 30 destinations, Eli Snyder partage son avis sur l’Algérie

How to visit Algeria as an American 🇺🇸 — it might seem like a lot, but it’s a process I’m used to now with some of the countries I’ve visited in my recent past & nearby future. Also a majority of the world’s countries endure much more strenuous procedures to visit the U.S., so in a way I guess I’m happy to do it 🤙 #algeriatravel #algiers #algeria #ghardaia #djanet #tassili #tassilinajjer #sahara #northafrica #africatravel #travelinspo #algerie #algerienne #algerie🇩🇿 #algerian #usvisa #usavisa #algeriavisa #touristvisa

♬ MISGUIDED – finetune